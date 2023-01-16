  • CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Hannah Bennett of Eldred, Taylor Brewer of Coudersport, Katrina Cousins of Eldred, McKensie Crooks of Machias, N.Y., Abbey Gardiner of Duke Center, Ty Guilds of Port Allegany, Erin Herzog of Smethport, Betty Hooftallen of Roulette, Morgan King of Allegany, N.Y., Jordan Piller of Duke Center, Matthew Shimkanin of Harrison Valley, Rylie Simpson of Port Allegany, Morgan Spinks of Shinglehouse, Marhea Unverdorben of Eldred, Darian Wineberg of Rew, and Caleigh Zollinger of Portville, N.Y., were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania Western University.
  • MANCHESTER, N.H. — Carlouis Brack of Olean, Alexis Provorse of Olean, Taylor Crosson of Portville, Kristen Haight of Kane, Pa., Erik Hilliard of Coudersport, Pa., were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
  • MANCHESTER, N.H. — Mackenzie Marsh of Belfast, Casey Marble of Olean, Megan Chambers of Wellsville and Morgan Barber of Wellsville were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
  • POTSDAM — Orry Brandon Shattenberg of Great Valley was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

 

