ROCHESTER — The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2023 semester:
Antonia Epps of West Valley; Manual Mcclary of Allegany; Katherine Smith of Portville; Jared Nobles of South Dayton; Alex Tedesco of Freedom; Frankie Opperman of Allegany; Sarah Werner of Bolivar; Ignacio De Orbe of Little Valley; Everett Mix of Cuba; Caroline Carlson of Olean; Olivia Bean of Olean; Jackie Daley of Olean; Jett Forward of Delevan; Noah Seigel of Cuba; Meredith Grasso of Rushford; Rich Kennedy of Hinsdale; Jessica Majot of Ceres; Alan Wildfire of Limestone; Tony Smith of Portville; Graham Kinnaird of Olean; Reece Swetland of Portville; David Allen of Bradford, Pa.; Peyton Wagner of Franklinville; and Noah Vogtli of Gowanda.
DELHI — Olivier Fournier-LeMay, of Gowanda, graduated from SUNY Delhi in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Technology in Construction Management: Design & Building.
BEREA, Ohio — Taylor Emerson, of Smethport, Pa., was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University has announced Megan Pagett, a Scripps College of Communication student, and Collette Trudeau, a College of Arts and Sciences student, both of Olean, N.Y., were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester.
POTSDAM — Martin B. Stonemetz, of Wellsville, received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Clarkson University on May 13.
FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay has been announced Kristen Dunn, of Smethport, Pa., has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Anna Wolfgang, of Allegany, N.Y., has been named to the Dean's List at John Carroll University for the Spring 2023 semester.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sophie A. Majewski, a senior accounting major from Wellsville, N.Y., has been named to The University of Scranton Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.