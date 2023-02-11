MELBOURNE, Fla. — Chloeann Halladay, of Olean, N.Y., has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
LORETTO, Pa. — Saint Francis University announces the following students were named to either the Presidents List or Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester:
• Mary Bukowski, of Bradford, business administration, Dean’s List.
• Courtney Lyle, of Portville, N.Y., health science, Dean’s List.
• Logan Ruter, of Coudersport, health sceince, Dean’s List.
• Laryssa Webster, of Bradford, history, President’s List.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Adam Shingler, of Delevan, N.Y., was named to the Citadel dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College named Mackenzie Bennett of Angelica, Bailey Bennett of Angelica, Sarah Cole of Cuba, and Sarah Elsigan of Cuba to the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List.
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University has announced that Grace Harasimowicz, of East Otto, N.Y., received Dean’s List honors for the fall 2022 semester.