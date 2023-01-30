Campus news

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 knots expected.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&