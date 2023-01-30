Campus news

  • ALBANY — Aubrey Bogart of Friendship was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at The College of Saint Rose.
  • EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Nathan Schuessler of Rixford is one of 1,257 students named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Fall 2022 semester.

 

