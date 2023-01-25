- BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Chloe Goodwill of Smethport, Hunter Post of Galeton, and Holly Vincent of Shinglehouse have been named to the Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- DURHAM, N.H. — Andrew Hilzinger of Bradford, Pa., has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.
- LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University named Nathan Petryszak of Portville to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- LOUDONVILLE — Olivia Pitillo of West Valley has been named to the Siena College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
- MANSFIELD, Pa. — Brett Chilson of Coudersport, McCauley Fox of Port Allegany, Caden Roys of Port Allegany and Hanna Worthington of Ulysses were named to the Fall 2022 President's List at Mansfield, a Commonwealth University.
- SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Stella Gonzalez of Olean, N.Y., and Cynthia Covel of Wellsville, N.Y., were named to the dean's list at Susquehanna University for the fall 2022 semester.
