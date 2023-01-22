Campus news
BEREA, Ky. — Sisaly Krick of Cattaraugus, N.Y., has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berea College.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 6:40 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 knots and waves 8 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Widespread snow through this evening, followed by lake enhanced snow later tonight into Monday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Greatest amounts will be across the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
CANANDAIGUA — Alicia Persons of Andover, Debra Cannon of Andover, and Clayton Rowland of Great Valley were named to the dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College for the fall 2022 semester.
CORTLAND — Brady Andrews of Randolph, Katie Furlong of Allegany, Justice Herrick of Cuba, Jillian Hlasnick of Olean, Mia Hlasnick of Olean, Abigail McCoy of Allegany, Tyler Pitner of Franklinville, Alex Rodriguez of Dansville, Piper Slocum of Portville, Jillian Stevens of Olean, and Savannah Werner of Belmont were named to the SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
