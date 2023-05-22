Campus news
- WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Broadbent received a doctoral medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He is a 2014 graduate of Olean High School and 2019 graduate of St. Bonaventure University.
- CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023: Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, Pa.; Mikayla Lasnick of Scio, N.Y.
- GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University named Mindy Isaman of Franklinville, N.Y., and Calysta Harvey of Otto, N.Y. to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.
- SCRANTON, Pa. — Sophie A. Majewski of Wellsville, N.Y., earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from The University of Scranton on May 21.
- YORK, Pa. — Holden Reed of Ulysses graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in music with a music industry and recording technology concentration.