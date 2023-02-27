Campus news

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet expected through
much of tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 8
to 11 feet expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&