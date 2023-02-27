Campus news

  • CONWAY, S.C. — Linnea Jimerson of Great Valley, N.Y., was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Fall 2022 semester.
  • SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Katherine Cummins of Black Creek, N.Y., has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
  • UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Adele Dwaileebe of Olean, N.Y., has been named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University for the Fall 2022 semester.

