ELMIRA — Elmira College named Abigail Ploetz of West Valley, Miranda Waterman of Randolph; and Dakota Weatherly, Mallory Welty and Mia Welty of Olean to the dean's list for academic achievement for the winter term.
ELMIRA — The Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies announced that Dakota Weatherly of Olean received an honorable mention in this year's "Portraying Mark Twain" art competition.
In its seventh year, the annual competition is open to all Elmira College students, regardless of academic major. Four final images were selected from 54 submissions that included representations of Mark Twain, his literature, or aspects of his life in Elmira and at Quarry Farm.