ATLANTA — Noah Carlson graduated summa cum laude from the South College physician assistant program with a Master of Health Science in physician assistant studies degree. He was also inducted into Pi Alpha National Honor Society for physician assistants.
He is a 2018 Olean High School and 2020 St. Bonaventure University graduate, and is the son of Dr. Stephen and Susan Carlson of Olean. He has accepted employment in Atlanta with Robert A. Gadlage, MD & Associates P.C. and will specialize in otolaryngology.