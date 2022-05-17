WASHINGTON — Samantha Terhaar, a 2014 graduate of Olean High School and 2018 graduate of St. Bonaventure University, graduated May 15 with a medical doctorate from The George Washington University Medical School.
She was enrolled in the St. Bonaventure-GWU dual degree program. She will begin her ear, nose and throat surgical residency program at Syracuse University Medical Center in July. During her undergraduate and graduate studies she published numerous articles being the first author on three of them. She was previously employed as an nurses aide at Olean General Hospital while persuing her undergraduate studies.
• ELMIRA — Abigail Ploetz of West Valley was named to the Elmira College dean's list for the winter 2022 term.
• WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Thomas Rose of Franklinville was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of the Cumberlands.
• MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several area students were on the president's or deans' lists at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter semester.
President's list students are: Olga Klein of Port Allegany, Pa.; Nurlelah Litzburg of Wellsville; Taylor Crosson of Portville; Elizabeth Shaw of Eldred, Pa.; Chanelle Davis of Cuba; Brandon Zewe of Portville; Heather Easton of Bradford; Tanisha Sprester of Allegany; Chelsey Ada of Hornell; Thomas Borne of Gowanda; Jonathan Glover of Olean; Jennifer Wilson of Cuba.
Dean's list students are: Megan Johnson of Friendship; Macy Lee of Rixford, Pa.; Kyle Blouvet of Friendship; Madison Bird of Port Allegany