Camper destroyed by arson fire

The New York State Department of Conservation’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations and the Cattaraugus Sheriff’s Office are investigating an arson case in which a camping trailer was destroyed by fire Aug. 15 in Bucktooth State Forest in the town of Napoli. A DEC forest ranger was the first member of law enforcement to be on the scene when the fire was reported.

 New York DEC

