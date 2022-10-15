Camp Timbercrest celebrates 55th anniversary, 5 years of Friends

RANDOLPH — The Friends of Timbercrest celebrated their 5/55 anniversary last weekend, marking the opening of residence camping at Camp Timbercrest 55 years ago and the 5th anniversary of the founding of the Friends.
The four-day event was well-attended by officials and staff members as well as former campers and staff from the early years of Timbercrest. There were opportunities for meeting up with old friends and networking, hiking, boating, archery, singing around a campfire, yoga and Forest Bathing — a Japanese practice of relaxation by absorbing the forest atmosphere.
The Friends are planning for the future since they gather at camp each spring and fall to clear and maintain trails, chop and split wood, paint what needs to be painted and other projects that are mutually decided upon by the group and the Girl Scouts of Western New York.
Jennifer Schlick co-founded the Friends of Timbercrest with her daughter, Emily Garrick, in 2017. She said the group got its start when she wanted to make a special donation to the Girl Scouts.
“I wanted to do something that would shine a light on Camp Timbercrest because it was so important to me, so I made a special donation for a Lifetime Membership to a girl who was a graduating senior and who loved Camp Timbercrest,” she said. “While I was talking to the development director, I mentioned my desire to have a Friends of Timbercrest group and we discussed what kind of projects we could do at the camp.”
A HIGHLIGHT of the celebration was the induction of Sally Patchen and her family to the Friends of Timbercrest Wall of Fame. Patchen, 90, was camp nurse from 1966-1972 and 1973-1983. The group honored the Patchens for their contributions to the good stewardship of Camp Timbercrest.
Growing up, Patchen was a member of various Girl Scout troops in several states as her family followed her military father around the country during World War II. As an adult, she became a troop leader in Frewsburg.
Patchen served as camp nurse at Camp Newatah on Chautauqua Lake from 1962-1963, and then at Camp Wood E Lo Hi in Cassadaga from 1964-1965. Her whole family joined her in a waterfront cabin at Newatah, and they lived in two platform tents at Wood E Lo Hi.
With the opening of brand new Camp Timbercrest in 1966, the family moved to the camp permanently. Lovingly known as “Patches” in her days at Timbercrest, Patchen became the full-time nurse and her husband, Art, became the camp ranger.
Over the years, their six children Mary Beth, Allan, Jean, John, Michael and William were all active in maintaining the camp and working as counselors. Mary Beth and Allan are active members of the Friends, and they both continue to contribute to the upkeep of the camp whether it’s cutting trees and clearing trails or splitting and stacking firewood.
Patchen and her husband lived at the camp from 1966 until 1983 when they officially retired and moved to Jamestown. They stayed active in the Chautauqua Area Girl Scout Council. Patchen was active in the original alumni group and has continued to enjoy the company of Girl Scout adult friends made through her many years of service.
AFTER THE Wall of Fame presentation, Karen Lundgard, chief outdoor and property officer, and Jerilyn Hickey, chief development officer, presented some ideas for future plans for Camp Timbercrest. Schlick said the council has been working through a master planning process for not only Camp Timbercrest but all their camps throughout the region.
In partnership with the Girl Scouts, the Friends of Timbercrest preserve, enhance and promote Camp Timbercrest, located at 11169 Moore Road in Randolph. The council also owns and operates Piperwood in Fairport, Seven Hills in Holland and Windy Meadows in Lockport.
For more information, visit online at friendsoftimbercrest.org.