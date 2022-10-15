Camp Timbercrest celebrates 55th anniversary, 5 years of Friends

The Friends of Timbercrest marked the fifth year since the founding of the group with a celebration for the 55th anniversary of Camp Timbercrest Girl Scout Camp in Randolph at the foot of Bellinger Lodge.

RANDOLPH — The Friends of Timbercrest celebrated their 5/55 anniversary last weekend, marking the opening of residence camping at Camp Timbercrest 55 years ago and the 5th anniversary of the founding of the Friends.

The four-day event was well-attended by officials and staff members as well as former campers and staff from the early years of Timbercrest. There were opportunities for meeting up with old friends and networking, hiking, boating, archery, singing around a campfire, yoga and Forest Bathing — a Japanese practice of relaxation by absorbing the forest atmosphere.

Former Camp Timbercrest nurse Sally Patchen and her family were honored by the Friends of Timbercrest with an induction to their Wall of Fame. Patchen (seated) is with two of her six children, Mary Beth Mazzone and Allan Patchen.

