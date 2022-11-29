LITTLE VALLEY — Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation hosted a visit Tuesday by State Sen. George Borrello to the Cattaraugus County Civil War Memorial Building.
CAMP, which purchased the Memorial Building across Court Street from the Cattaraugus County Center from the County in 2017, has struggled to raise funds for its renovation and reuse. Last year, CAMP put a new roof on the Memorial Building and attached former Board of Elections offices.
“It’s a very solid building,” said Clinton E. Brown, a heritage architect from Buffalo CAMP hired to provide plans for the historic preservation renovations. Brown, who specializes in historic preservation also helps attract investors and create new uses for the buildings.
“These folks have been trying to push a big rock up a hill,” Brown told Borrello as the group met with the senator.
Preliminary plans call for renovating the offices into shared office space and improvements to the exterior, Brown said. Interior renovations are expected to cost about $300,000 and the exterior work is projected to cost about $400,000.
Once the interior renovations are completed, the offices can be rented out and the proceeds used to maintain the building and begin work on the interior of the Memorial Building dedicated to the county’s Civil War veterans in 1914.
CAMP has taken the first steps to stabilize the building and are ready for the next step, Brown said. “This is a beautiful building. It is a worthwhile project.”
The project will provide jobs and remove the blighted conditions from years of deferred maintenance, CAMP president Tom Stetz of Allegany told Borrello. The building was last used as the Cattaraugus County Museum, which moved to Machias in 2004.
Stetz said CAMP is looking into applying for economic development funding from the county’s casino funds to help with the renovations. Other funding sources require matching funds.
Stetz said the Cattaraugus County Civil War Memorial Building is believed to be the only memorial in the state that was erected and maintained as a memorial by a county government.
One CAMP member, Nancy Bargar of Jamestown, is a descendant of a member of the 154th New York Infantry Regiment — which mustered from Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
“Descendants are scattered around the world,” making it difficult to raise funds from that source, she said, but the building “was to stand forever.”
Borrello said as someone who served 10 years in county government he recognized the historic nature of the building and the usefulness of private offices so close to the County Center. Attorneys and title search companies would like to have offices right across the street from the courthouse, he said.
The senator suggested several possible funding sources and offered to play a supporting role, by possibly seeking state funding to renovate the structure. The state “doesn’t spend enough on historic preservation,” he added.
Borrello and CAMP members briefly stepped inside the building to see the interior damage from water infiltration that was stopped with the new roof.
The senator was most intrigued with a drawing that showed a glass dome over the building. That’s not in the current restoration plans, however, he was told. Stetz said the dome was removed because the sunlight damaged exhibits in the museum. Its still a very striking feature of the original building, Borrello commented.