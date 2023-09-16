RED HOUSE — A partial eclipse event in October will serve as a dress rehearsal for the first total eclipse in the area in over 200 years next spring.
Camp Allegany, at the Red House area of Allegany State Park, will host a free eclipse party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Officials say activities will run the whole time, allowing for a walk in-friendly environment. Activities include an eclipse presentation, moon-themed cookie snacks, a pinhole viewer take-home craft, and the opportunity to witness the eclipse through provided eclipse glasses.
This event will be held rain or shine, with inclement weather still allowing for information on the April 8, 2024, total eclipse to be distributed.
The eclipse on Oct. 14 — caused by the moon passing between Earth and the sun — will see almost 30% of the sun obscured by the moon. The last partial eclipse seen locally was in August 2017, as a total eclipse passed across much of the United States.
The eclipse at its highest obscuration — which will be seen in a band from Oregon to Brazil — will be an annular eclipse. The sun is never completely blocked during an annular solar eclipse, and NASA officials caution viewers to not look directly at the sun at any time — eclipse or not — without some protective equipment or during totality of a total eclipse.
The reason some eclipses are annular and others are total is because the moon’s orbit is elliptic, meaning the moon is at different distances from the earth during its orbit. The variation in distance makes the moon appear to grow or shrink slightly every month. Another example of this is so-called “super moons” when a full moon occurs during the orbit’s perigee — when the moon is closest to the earth — and the moon appears up to 5% larger than average.
An annular eclipse was seen at its peak in the area May 10, 1994, while the most recent before then was in 1925. The next annular eclipse seen at its peak locally will be July 23, 2093.
While around two partial eclipses like the one in October are seen every decade on average in the area, the next eclipse seen locally will be unlike any other in over 200 years.
During a total eclipse, as will be seen April 8, the sun appears to be completely covered by the moon. According to NASA, only the southeastern corner of Cattaraugus County — including Allegany, Olean and Portville — will not be in the path of totality. Almost all of Allegany State Park except for a small portion near the Pennsylvania border will be in totality.
While such eclipses happen about every year and a half, NASA reports such eclipses cover a given point on the earth on average once every four centuries. The last total eclipse which the area saw at totality was June 16, 1806. while the next total eclipse that the area will witness in totality will be Oct. 26, 2144.
Such eclipses often draw visitors from around the world. During the August 2017 eclipse, the state of North Dakota reported over 600,000 out-of-state visitors and an economic impact of over $127 million.
The American Astronomical Society offers several tips to keep eyes safe.
Do not look directly at the sun during the eclipse except during brief periods and only when in totality, or use protective equipment.
Sunglasses will not protect eyes, however. ISO 12312-2 certified eclipse glasses, solar telescopes and pinhole projectors are recommended. NASA and the American Welding Society report welding goggles and helmets with a grade of 12 or 14 shade will keep eyes from damage.
If eyes are exposed to the sun without the appropriate protection, it can cause “eclipse blindness,” which can temporarily or permanently damage eyes.