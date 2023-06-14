EMPORIUM, Pa. — Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia has been shot in an incident at his office this afternoon.
Reports indicate he is OK and was seen walking to an ambulance. It was unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended.
Emporium-based state police and Emporium Borough Police have secured the sections of East 4th street and Chestnut.
There is no office for the Cameron County district attorney — Malizia’s law office, on the second floor of a building on East 4th Street, serves as the DA's office.