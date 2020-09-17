PORTVILLE — For the past several months, staff at Pfeiffer Nature Center have been thinking outside the box to create events that can engage people in socially-distant, yet fun activities.
Pfeiffer’s latest activity, the Great Pumpkin Contest and Show at the facility’s Lillibridge property, is requesting participants to carve jack-o-lanterns that will be displayed on the Interpretive Trail from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The inaugural event is free and open to people of all ages and carving abilities. Registration for the event, which is also free for visitors, is requested by Sept. 28.
“It’s our first opportunity and attempt at trying to bring folks together on a specific set day during a specific set time,” said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at Pfeiffer. “We are spreading it out from 1 to 7 p.m. just to give folks room to come and view the pumpkins.
“Since we could not hold our Family Fall Festival, which we had been doing (the past four years), we’re trying to present some type of fall activity.”
Jones said Pfeiffer may consider conducting the pumpkin contest next year, as well, and possibly make it more elaborate at that time.
“Because we don’t want to have crowds and things like that, we’re going to simplify it” this year, she said of the contest.
Donations during the event will be appreciated since the non-profit agency wasn’t able to conduct its regular programs during the spring and summer due to the pandemic. The agency did set up a number of self-led activities throughout the spring and summer to provide outdoor adventures for children and adults.
Jones said visitors are also encouraged to walk the trail, view the pumpkins and enter a vote for their favorite carved pumpkin. A popular vote winner will be chosen and need not be present to claim the prize. Pumpkins can be carved with any theme in mind, however, Pfeiffer reserves the right of approval for the displays.
While LED lights inside the pumpkins will be turned on at 4 p.m., visitors to the trail after that time are advised to bring flashlights for walking during low-light conditions.
Those who want to reserve a free spot for their pumpkin along the trail are asked to contact Pfeiffer by 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at pfeiffernaturecenter.org or by contacting the office at 933-0187.
She said carved pumpkins must be dropped off at the cabin at Lillibridge between 5 and 7 p.m. Oct. 2, or 9 and 11 a.m. Oct. 3. Participants can let the Pfeiffer staff know at the time of the drop- off if they would like to enter the pumpkin in the contest or for show.
Pumpkins can be reclaimed at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 or by special arrangement. The event will be canceled in the event of rain. If the weather appears questionable, check for a cancellation notice at the top of Pfeiffer’s homepage.