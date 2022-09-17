ALBANY (TNS) — Last winter, New York and California bought rapid, at-home coronavirus tests that were exactly the same.
But California paid about 45% less per test than what New York had spent, records show. If New York had paid the same price, the state would have saved $286 million.
The Times Union reported last week that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration bought 52 million of the “Carestart” tests, manufactured by the New Jersey-based firm AccessBio, for $637 million — paying an average of $12.25 per test.
Unlike California, New York purchased the tests through an intermediary, New Jersey-based distributor Digital Gadgets, LLC, a company owned by a New York City family that has donated nearly $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign.
California bought the tests directly from AccessBio and paid far less, though California is nearly 3,000 miles away from the company’s main manufacturing site.
On Jan. 11, California signed a purchase order with AccessBio for 10.02 million Carestart tests at $6.75 per test — totaling $67.6 million. The California Department of Health Care Services confirmed that the state had received all the tests ordered from AccessBio.
New York purchased over five times more AccessBio tests than California. Typically, buying in bulk would bring a lower price, though the short supply of tests last winter created an unusual marketplace.
The comparison between the states is not exact. New York’s purchasing began about three weeks earlier, when supply of the rapid antigen tests was even more limited.
An initial order for 26 million tests was placed on Dec. 21 at a price of $13 each. According to state records, Digital Gadgets offered to sell the 26 million tests on Dec. 20, and Hochul’s office approved the purchase the same day.
New York’s second order was placed Jan. 4 — then amended Jan. 20 — for $11.50 each for 26 million tests. (Digital Gadgets says the deal for the second order was struck earlier, on Dec. 30.) Of those 26 million tests ordered, 12 million had originally been purchased by the administration through the company iHealth Labs for $5 apiece.
The state health department has declined to say why it “converted” that purchase in January to buy 12 million tests from Digital Gadgets at the higher price, rather than buying from iHealth — a $78 million difference.
Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy, said the purchase price paid by California appeared to confirm New York had gotten a bad deal.
“The price is just way off the map, and we still haven’t heard anything close to a convincing explanation for why the price was so high, and why the Hochul administration not only accepted a price that was so high, but made this their primary supplier,” Hammond said. “If the tests were being sold to another state at the same time — at a better price — New York should have been able to get something closer to that price, even if the state was snapping up the last tests available.”
Of about 90 million rapid antigen tests bought by New York last winter, 52 million were supplied through Digital Gadgets, which was paid $12.25 per test. Three other vendors charged the state $7.80 or less.
John Gallagher, a spokesman for Digital Gadgets, told the Times Union that the price paid by New York was “very competitive at the time.” Because the tests were manufactured in New Jersey, Digital Gadgets was able to provide a “level of certainty around delivery and shipping that the state needed.”
Gallagher has declined to say how much profit Digital Gadget made off the $637 million in transactions, but said that the company made “nowhere near $286 million in profit.”
“Any implication to the contrary is misleading and willfully disregards the fact that Digital Gadgets paid more per unit for AccessBio tests than the state of California did because of the size and the date of the order, risked hundreds of millions of dollars in capital costs to fill an order of this size, incurred millions of dollars in costs to charter aircraft and cover overtime for employees over Christmas and New Year’s, and then also had to meet the state’s subsequent requirement for tests to have an extended expiration date — requiring the additional sourcing of materials,” Gallagher said.
The costs of delivering 52 million tests in tight timeframes required the distributor’s employees to work overtime and the company was able to secure production space nationwide in various states including New Jersey, California, North Carolina, Florida and Massachusetts.
On Dec. 30., New York issued a requirement that test kits needed to have later expiration dates, which according to the company, added expense and required Digital Gadgets “to fly in fresh components from all over the world and make the delivery schedule and new requirement.” According to the company, it uniquely guarantees that it will replace any tests that are about to expire, a “vital part of our value” that adds considerable expense.
“We committed hundreds of millions of dollars in capital to secure these goods along with hundreds of people working on the project to provide the manpower to deliver 52 million tests in a compressed timeframe,” the company said, adding that it “kept our commitment to ( New York) despite much higher offers from many governments to purchase the tests from us.”
Digital Gadgets did not say which government entities had made those offers.
An AccessBio official declined to explain the difference in prices paid by New York and California, telling the Times Union that the company “cannot provide details that you are requesting as we are bound by non-disclosure agreements with our customers.”
©2022 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.