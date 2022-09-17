Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY (TNS) — Last winter, New York and California bought rapid, at-home coronavirus tests that were exactly the same.

But California paid about 45% less per test than what New York had spent, records show. If New York had paid the same price, the state would have saved $286 million.

