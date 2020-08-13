OLEAN — CA BOCES will host three reopening information sessions for the community, with each session hosted by CA BOCES administration and focusing on reopening plans across all programs and divisions.
The first session, at 11 a.m. Friday, will be the Exceptional Education reopening Zoom meeting.
On Monday, at 3:30 p.m., the Career and Technical Education reopening Zoom meeting is set.
On Tuesday, at 4 p.m., there will be a CA BOCES reopening community meeting (in-person and Zoom options are available).
Attendees can join the meetings through the events section on the main page of the CA BOCES website at www.caboces.org and are encouraged to submit questions prior to the event directly on the event page.
All New York State social distancing and health guidelines will be followed.