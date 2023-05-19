CA BOCES retirees, longtime employees recognized at dinner

ST. BONAVENTURE — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES employees and retirees were recognized at an employee recognition dinner at Doyle Hall at St. Bonaventure University Thursday.
The annual event included remarks from CA BOCES District Superintendent Scott Payne and a Board of Education member Candace Clemens, along with a dinner, awards and a reception.
CA BOCES Director of Personnel Peter Ebert said that it is always an honor to recognize long-time employees and retirees.
“Our employees do impactful work for students throughout the region – no matter their position,” Ebert said. “This annual event allows some special time to recognize that work and the dedication that these team members exhibit.” CA BOCES retirees attending included: Tammy Graf, Janet Filips, Candice Barth, Pamela Wyatt, Shirley Harding, Laura Dixon, Margaret Redmond, Linda Gleason, Holly Baker, Kathleen Brisky, Courtney Potter, Andrea McLaughlin and Mary Cowles.
Others retirees who were recognized include Jesse Babbitt, Diane Barber, Cheryl Cislo, Marybeth Colton, Gayle Coots, Marybeth Freitas, Lisett Leyva, Terri Neamon, Laura Pfeiffer, Marnie Robel, Bethany Ruane, and Debora Windnagle.