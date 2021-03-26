OLEAN — Michael Wales, a school psychologist for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, is the School Psychologist of the Year for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties through the New York State Association of School Psychologists.
Wales, whose career in school psychology spans more than 30 years, is completing his sixth year with CA BOCES, primarily serving the Scio and Whitesville school districts.
He evaluates students for learning and behavioral needs, conducts pre-school screening assessments, provides counseling to students and serves on district committees on special education and accommodating student needs. He also helps school districts collect data regarding students' academic and mental wellness needs and provides professional development presentations to teachers and school support staff on a variety of topics.
Prior to joining CA BOCES, Wales was a school psychologist and CSE chairperson for a Steuben County school district for 25 years. He has been an adjunct instructor for the Graduate Division of Counseling & School Psychology at Alfred University for 25 years, while also teaching undergraduate psychology courses at Alfred State and Empire State colleges.
“I am grateful to NYASP for their support as well as CA BOCES and the school districts I serve for giving me the opportunity to continue to fulfill the purpose of school psychology,” Wales said.
Andrea Burch, assistant professor of school psychology at Alfred and chapter representative for NYASP, nominated Wales and said that he has made a tremendous difference for children and families in our community.
“I have encountered few school psychologists throughout my career who would be more deserving of such an honor,” she said. “In my opinion, Mike’s consistent commitment to training while embodying the practice model as a school psychologist in his daily life are strong evidence of how deserving he is of such an award.”