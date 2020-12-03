OLEAN — Twenty-one teams from area school districts recently met virtually to participate in the Virtual Scholastic Challenge, annually hosted by Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
The regional competition that tests students’ knowledge of academic trivia and current events is typically held as a face-to-face tournament. For the second year, in response to COVID-19 regulations throughout the region, the competition was held virtually.
Four teams scored the highest total points after three matches and made it to the finals:
• Junior (grades 6-9) Finals: Ellicottville Central School (first place) and Whitesville Central School (second).
• Senior (grades 9-12) Finals: Ellicottville (first place) and Fillmore Central School (second).
Thirty-four matches took place over the course of the day, with nearly 2,600 questions read aloud. Teams, made up of three or four students each, mastered using an online buzzer system that created fast paced and exciting matches.
The CA BOCES Instructional Support Services Student Programs team thanked the following Scholastic Challenge coaches:
• Belfast Central School: Aran Heaney
• Cuba-Rushford Central School: Tom Kenyon
• Ellicottville: Ann Chamberlain and Chris Edwards
• Fillmore: Bill Kelley
• Franklinville Central School: Shannon Fitzpatrick-Wood
• Hinsdale Central School: Sara Centanni
• Scio Central School: Tammy Straight
• Wellsville Central School: Diane Willard and Hope Gilfert
• Whitesville: Alex Lipnicki