CA BOCES graduates 140 Olean CTE students

ALLEGANY — “Cherish every minute,” Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Superintendent Scott E. Payne’s students attending Olean Career Technical Education Center commencement Friday.
Payne recounted in minutes the time the average students spent in English class (29,520 minutes), at lunch (21,600 minutes), time spent on the school bus (64,800 minutes) or the principal’s office. “I suspect that for some of you it may be more than others.”
Payne asked how the students measured a year. “In daylight? In sunsets? In midnights? In cups of coffee? In Inches? In Miles? In laughter? In strife?” He continued: “In 526,600 minutes, how do you measure a year in the life?”
He said, “In 86,400 minutes many of you will be going off to post secondary education or training, to learn new skills and start a new phase of your life. Some of you are within 7,200 minutes of starting a new career or going off to the military. Most of you,” he added, “are waiting to sleep in for 300 or more minutes tomorrow morning.”
Payne congratulated the graduates. “Never underestimate the time that you have today or what you can do with a few precious minutes in your future. You can probably keep track on the expensive watch you will probably get when you retire from your career in 20,489,400 minutes. But today count the precious minutes of your lives … remember not to rush things … and savor these moments,” Payne concluded.
Olean CTE Building Principal Cory Pecorella, also gave introductory remarks to the 140 graduates and their families attending commencement at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
CTE students from the Ellicottville BOCES held their graduation at Franklinville Central School, while the Belmont CTE graduation was at Genesee Valley Central School.
The 2022 Olean BOCES graduates are:
ANIMAL SCIENCE
Milo Mandel, Olean
Hannah Nelson, Olean
Alexis Peters, Allegany-Limestone
Elliott Wilber, Olean
Tasha Winans-Brownell, Portville
AUDIO VISUAL PRODUCTION
Mars Bearfield, Olean
Ethan J. Burdick, Olean
Jim Chastain, Olean
Felicia Leigh DeGolier, Allegany-Limestone
Prince John Foster, Olean
Chloe Joy Gilliland, Olean
Courtney Lynn Hathaway, Portville
Chloe M. Hirt, Olean
Caelyn N. Mett, Olean
Ethan Otero, Big Picture
Alec M. Silluzio, Allegany-Limestone
Jace Michel Sullivan, Olean
Dominic Wright, Allegany-Limestone
Kyrell Adrian-Mitchell Yowell, Portville
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY
Ellison Michael Ash-West, Olean
Jaelyn Eve Bennett, Portville
Gaven M. Darcy, Hinsdale
David Andrew Deckman, Hinsdale
Brandon Michael Hayman, Hinsdale
Devin P. Kayes. Olean
Ethan T. Kayes, Olean
Adam Larabee, Hinsdale
Nolan Lippert, Hinsdale
Ryan Howard Perkins, Portville
Thomas Stayer, Hinsdale
Maddox P. Windus, Olean
COLLISION REPAIR AND AUTO BODY TECHNOLOGY
Conner Mark Brisky, Portville
Harley Ann Hathaway, Portville
Braden Layton, Hinsdale
Trinity Snyder-Miller, Portville
COSMETOLOGY
Kaitlynn Clune, Adult
Madison Renee Ferry, Olean
Shea Lynn Giardini, Adult
Karen Huckabaa, Adult
Mariyah Lynn Jackson, Allegany-Limestone
Brynn Angeline Kasperski, Olean
Payeton Sue Rogers, Olean
Kendall Trietley, Big Picture
Kenzington Wesley, Hinsdale
Kyah M. Williams, Olean
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Christopher James Cassford, Olean
Tyler Dennis Fortuna, Hinsdale
Sierra M. Goodwill, Olean
Myka Casciani Grayson, Olean
Griffin Anthony Kinnaird, Portville
Jenna Elizabeth Margeson, Allegany-Limestone
Dusty James Ray, Olean
Shaun Douglas Sanders, Portville
Emily Elizabeth St. Clair, Olean
Christopher Raymond Stebbins, Portville
Noah Eugene Wilkinson, Olean
Roy Rocky Wilson Jr., Olean
CULINARY ARTS
Renee Nichole Brown, Olean
Matt Graves, Olean
Christopher Floyd Hryb, Portville
Maris Kate Parmelee, Allegany-Limestone
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND HUMAN SERVICES
Haley Ranae Best, Hinsdale
Roxanne Elizabeth Padlo, Olean
Abbigail Jane Pettit, Olean
MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY
Searia Babb, Hinsdale
Alana Suzanna Beeson, Olean
Zachary Tyler Buckner, Portville
Tanner Burrows, Olean
Mackenzie M. Cowburn, Allegany-Limestone
Erika Sheyenne Ensell, Portville
Maria Jolene Fox, Olean
Gracie May Hasselberg, Allegany-Limestone
Codi Elizabeth Hatch, Portville
Madison Mackenzi Lampack, Portville
Everett Gabriel Mix, Portville
Devon Joel Nicholas, Hinsdale
Kelsey Lynne Shea, Allegany-Limestone
Iris M. Shreve, Olean
Jaden Nicole Stabb, Olean
Triston Michael Watson, Allegany-Limestone
Abbagayle Chase Wolsky, Portville
MEDICAL ASSISTING
Gavin Scott Bagliere, Olean
Alexander John Jefferson Bridenbaker, Franklinville
Breanna Lee DeYoe-Vanscoter, Portville
Kaidence Rayne Kinnaird, Portville
Joshua Lenard Lea, Allegany-Limestone
Hannah Marie Lippert, Hinsdale
Lynzee Sue Nolder, Allegany-Limestone
Abigail Elizabeth Pullins, Portville
Tori Eliza Safford, Franklinville
Jaden Renae Sands, Hinsdale
Briana Audrey Shields, Portville
Jordyn Elyzabeth Sickels, Portville
NEW VISION EDUCATION CAREERS
Emalee J. Dedrick, Allegany-Limestone
Kearstin Belle Foster, Allegany-Limestone
Ellie LaBenne, Wellsville
Kinsey McAfee, Allegany-Limestone
Margaret McAuley, Franklinville
Alexander J. Perkins, Wellsville
Hannah Sturm, Wellsville
Kendall Tucker, Hinsdale
Caleigh J. Zollinger, Portville
NEW VISION HEALTH PROFESSIONS
John Franklin Charles, Allegany-Limestone
Christy Childs, Hinsdale
Morgan Bailey Dowdell, Olean
Stella Sharon Gonzalez, Olean
Madison Taylor Jones, Olean
Courtney Elizabeth Lyle, Portville
Amelie Metzger, Cattaraugus-Little Valley
Maryam Zafar Mirza, Olean
Brooke Elizabeth Pecorella, Allegany-Limestone
Delaney Morgan Pfeiffer, Franklinville
Madeline Clara Straub, Allegany-Limestone
Sara M. Thomas, Olean
Alexis Carol Trietley, Olean
Elsa Woodarek, Ellicottville
Jocelyn Wyatt, Ellicottville
PRODUCT DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING
Cayden Richard Hatch, Franklinville
Parker Shawn Keenan, Hinsdale
Gavin Joseph Kwiatkowski, Allegany-Limestone
Gage Douglas Lisek, Portville
Jordan David Rodgers-Bonnell, Olean
Charles V. Smith, Adult
Noah James Trudeau, Olean
Kevin M. Voegelin, Allegany-Limestone
WELDING AND METAL FABRICATION
Seth Conner Bellamy, Olean
William Lawrence Bergevin, Olean
Ethan Wayne Cashimere, Hinsdale
Parker Jarrett Cummins, Hinsdale
Steven J. Field, Olean
Jared Michael George, Portville
David Alexander Goodsell, Olean
Caden Jordan, Hinsdale
Keaton Edward Merchel, Portville
Haidon Moran, Hinsdale
Gunner Benjamin Schwabenbauer, Portville
Tucker James Schwartz, Hinsdale
Ryan Matthew Stillman, Portville
Shawna Rae Wilcox, Portville
Merrick James Witherell. Portville
NATIONAL TECHNICAL HONOR SOCIETY AWARDS
Audio Visual Production
Chloe Gilliland, Olean
Automotive Technology
Ellison Ash-West, Olean
Ethan Kayes, Olean
Ryan Perkins, Portville
Cosmetology
Madison Ferry Olean
Criminal Justice
Christopher Stebbins, Portville
Media Communications
Zachary Buckner, Portville
Erika Ensell, Portville
Medical Assisting
Jaden Sands, Hinsdale
Jordyn Sickels Portville
SKILLS USA RECOGNITION
Animal Science
Zachary Byrne, vice president, Olean
Elliott Wilber, president, Olean
Milo Mande, Olean
Hannah Nelson, treasurer, Olean
Alexis Peters, Allegany-Limestone
Audio Visual Production
Dominic Wright, Allegany-Limestone
Ethan Burdick, Olean
Jim Chastain, Olean
Courtney Hathaway, Portville
Caelyn Mett, Olean
Alec Silluzio, Allegany-Limestone
Kyrell Yowell, Portville
Collision Repair
Harley Hathaway, Portville
Trinity Snyder-Miller, Portville
Criminal Justice
Sierra Goodwill, parlimentarian, Olean
Roy Wilson Jr., Olean
Media Communications
Zachary Buckner, reporter, Portville
Erika Ensell, secretary, Portville
Abbagayle Wolsky, Portville
Product Design and Manufacturing
Jordan Rodgers-Bonnell, Olean
Parker Keenan, Hinsdale
Welding
Parker Cummins, Hinsdale
Future Farmers of America
Animal Science
Xavier Attwell, Olean
Zachary Byrne, Olean
Ashley Doxey, Olean
Kaleigh Greeley, Hinsdale
Emma Hall, Allegany-Limestone
Chloe Kimball, Olean
Milo Mandel, Olean
Hannah Nelson, Olean
Alexis Peters, Allegany-Limestone
Elliott Wilber, Olean
Tasha Winans-Brownell, Portville