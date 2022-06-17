CA BOCES graduates 140 Olean CTE students

Steven J. Field of Olean, a graduate of the CA BOCES Welding and Metal Fabrication class in Olean, is congratulated Friday night by Candace Clemens of the BOCES Board. The Olean CTE Commencement was held at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — “Cherish every minute,” Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Superintendent Scott E. Payne’s students attending Olean Career Technical Education Center commencement Friday.

Payne recounted in minutes the time the average students spent in English class (29,520 minutes), at lunch (21,600 minutes), time spent on the school bus (64,800 minutes) or the principal’s office. “I suspect that for some of you it may be more than others.”

Payne asked how the students measured a year. “In daylight? In sunsets? In midnights? In cups of coffee? In Inches? In Miles? In laughter? In strife?” He continued: “In 526,600 minutes, how do you measure a year in the life?”

He said, “In 86,400 minutes many of you will be going off to post secondary education or training, to learn new skills and start a new phase of your life. Some of you are within 7,200 minutes of starting a new career or going off to the military. Most of you,” he added, “are waiting to sleep in for 300 or more minutes tomorrow morning.”

Payne congratulated the graduates. “Never underestimate the time that you have today or what you can do with a few precious minutes in your future. You can probably keep track on the expensive watch you will probably get when you retire from your career in 20,489,400 minutes. But today count the precious minutes of your lives … remember not to rush things … and savor these moments,” Payne concluded.

Olean CTE Building Principal Cory Pecorella, also gave introductory remarks to the 140 graduates and their families attending commencement at Allegany-Limestone Central School.

CTE students from the Ellicottville BOCES held their graduation at Franklinville Central School, while the Belmont CTE graduation was at Genesee Valley Central School.

The 2022 Olean BOCES graduates are:

ANIMAL SCIENCE

AUDIO VISUAL PRODUCTION

Mars Bearfield, Olean

Ethan J. Burdick, Olean

Jim Chastain, Olean

Felicia Leigh DeGolier, Allegany-Limestone

Prince John Foster, Olean

Chloe Joy Gilliland, Olean

Courtney Lynn Hathaway, Portville

Chloe M. Hirt, Olean

Caelyn N. Mett, Olean

Ethan Otero, Big Picture

Alec M. Silluzio, Allegany-Limestone

Jace Michel Sullivan, Olean

Dominic Wright, Allegany-Limestone

Kyrell Adrian-Mitchell Yowell, Portville

AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY

Ellison Michael Ash-West, Olean

Jaelyn Eve Bennett, Portville

Gaven M. Darcy, Hinsdale

David Andrew Deckman, Hinsdale

Brandon Michael Hayman, Hinsdale

Devin P. Kayes. Olean

Ethan T. Kayes, Olean

Adam Larabee, Hinsdale

Nolan Lippert, Hinsdale

Ryan Howard Perkins, Portville

Thomas Stayer, Hinsdale

Maddox P. Windus, Olean

COLLISION REPAIR AND AUTO BODY TECHNOLOGY

Conner Mark Brisky, Portville

Harley Ann Hathaway, Portville

Braden Layton, Hinsdale

Trinity Snyder-Miller, Portville

COSMETOLOGY

Kaitlynn Clune, Adult

Madison Renee Ferry, Olean

Shea Lynn Giardini, Adult

Karen Huckabaa, Adult

Mariyah Lynn Jackson, Allegany-Limestone

Brynn Angeline Kasperski, Olean

Payeton Sue Rogers, Olean

Kendall Trietley, Big Picture

Kenzington Wesley, Hinsdale

Kyah M. Williams, Olean

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Christopher James Cassford, Olean

Tyler Dennis Fortuna, Hinsdale

Sierra M. Goodwill, Olean

Myka Casciani Grayson, Olean

Griffin Anthony Kinnaird, Portville

Jenna Elizabeth Margeson, Allegany-Limestone

Dusty James Ray, Olean

Shaun Douglas Sanders, Portville

Emily Elizabeth St. Clair, Olean

Christopher Raymond Stebbins, Portville

Noah Eugene Wilkinson, Olean

Roy Rocky Wilson Jr., Olean

CULINARY ARTS

Renee Nichole Brown, Olean

Matt Graves, Olean

Christopher Floyd Hryb, Portville

Maris Kate Parmelee, Allegany-Limestone

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND HUMAN SERVICES

Haley Ranae Best, Hinsdale

Roxanne Elizabeth Padlo, Olean

Abbigail Jane Pettit, Olean

MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Searia Babb, Hinsdale

Alana Suzanna Beeson, Olean

Zachary Tyler Buckner, Portville

Tanner Burrows, Olean

Mackenzie M. Cowburn, Allegany-Limestone

Erika Sheyenne Ensell, Portville

Maria Jolene Fox, Olean

Gracie May Hasselberg, Allegany-Limestone

Codi Elizabeth Hatch, Portville

Madison Mackenzi Lampack, Portville

Everett Gabriel Mix, Portville

Devon Joel Nicholas, Hinsdale

Kelsey Lynne Shea, Allegany-Limestone

Iris M. Shreve, Olean

Jaden Nicole Stabb, Olean

Triston Michael Watson, Allegany-Limestone

Abbagayle Chase Wolsky, Portville

MEDICAL ASSISTING

Gavin Scott Bagliere, Olean

Alexander John Jefferson Bridenbaker, Franklinville

Breanna Lee DeYoe-Vanscoter, Portville

Kaidence Rayne Kinnaird, Portville

Joshua Lenard Lea, Allegany-Limestone

Hannah Marie Lippert, Hinsdale

Lynzee Sue Nolder, Allegany-Limestone

Abigail Elizabeth Pullins, Portville

Tori Eliza Safford, Franklinville

Jaden Renae Sands, Hinsdale

Briana Audrey Shields, Portville

Jordyn Elyzabeth Sickels, Portville

NEW VISION EDUCATION CAREERS

Emalee J. Dedrick, Allegany-Limestone

Kearstin Belle Foster, Allegany-Limestone

Ellie LaBenne, Wellsville

Kinsey McAfee, Allegany-Limestone

Margaret McAuley, Franklinville

Alexander J. Perkins, Wellsville

Hannah Sturm, Wellsville

Kendall Tucker, Hinsdale

Caleigh J. Zollinger, Portville

NEW VISION HEALTH PROFESSIONS

John Franklin Charles, Allegany-Limestone

Christy Childs, Hinsdale

Morgan Bailey Dowdell, Olean

Stella Sharon Gonzalez, Olean

Madison Taylor Jones, Olean

Courtney Elizabeth Lyle, Portville

Amelie Metzger, Cattaraugus-Little Valley

Maryam Zafar Mirza, Olean

Brooke Elizabeth Pecorella, Allegany-Limestone

Delaney Morgan Pfeiffer, Franklinville

Madeline Clara Straub, Allegany-Limestone

Sara M. Thomas, Olean

Alexis Carol Trietley, Olean

Elsa Woodarek, Ellicottville

Jocelyn Wyatt, Ellicottville

PRODUCT DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Cayden Richard Hatch, Franklinville

Parker Shawn Keenan, Hinsdale

Gavin Joseph Kwiatkowski, Allegany-Limestone

Gage Douglas Lisek, Portville

Jordan David Rodgers-Bonnell, Olean

Charles V. Smith, Adult

Noah James Trudeau, Olean

Kevin M. Voegelin, Allegany-Limestone

WELDING AND METAL FABRICATION

Seth Conner Bellamy, Olean

William Lawrence Bergevin, Olean

Ethan Wayne Cashimere, Hinsdale

Parker Jarrett Cummins, Hinsdale

Steven J. Field, Olean

Jared Michael George, Portville

David Alexander Goodsell, Olean

Caden Jordan, Hinsdale

Keaton Edward Merchel, Portville

Haidon Moran, Hinsdale

Gunner Benjamin Schwabenbauer, Portville

Tucker James Schwartz, Hinsdale

Ryan Matthew Stillman, Portville

Shawna Rae Wilcox, Portville

Merrick James Witherell. Portville

NATIONAL TECHNICAL HONOR SOCIETY AWARDS

Audio Visual Production

Chloe Gilliland, Olean

Automotive Technology

Ellison Ash-West, Olean

Ethan Kayes, Olean

Ryan Perkins, Portville

Cosmetology

Madison Ferry Olean

Criminal Justice

Christopher Stebbins, Portville

Media Communications

Zachary Buckner, Portville

Erika Ensell, Portville

Medical Assisting

Jaden Sands, Hinsdale

Jordyn Sickels Portville

SKILLS USA RECOGNITION

Animal Science

Zachary Byrne, vice president, Olean

Elliott Wilber, president, Olean

Milo Mande, Olean

Hannah Nelson, treasurer, Olean

Alexis Peters, Allegany-Limestone

Audio Visual Production

Dominic Wright, Allegany-Limestone

Ethan Burdick, Olean

Jim Chastain, Olean

Courtney Hathaway, Portville

Caelyn Mett, Olean

Alec Silluzio, Allegany-Limestone

Kyrell Yowell, Portville

Collision Repair

Harley Hathaway, Portville

Trinity Snyder-Miller, Portville

Criminal Justice

Sierra Goodwill, parlimentarian, Olean

Roy Wilson Jr., Olean

Media Communications

Zachary Buckner, reporter, Portville

Erika Ensell, secretary, Portville

Abbagayle Wolsky, Portville

Product Design and Manufacturing

Jordan Rodgers-Bonnell, Olean

Parker Keenan, Hinsdale

Welding

Parker Cummins, Hinsdale

Future Farmers of America

Animal Science

Xavier Attwell, Olean

Zachary Byrne, Olean

Ashley Doxey, Olean

Kaleigh Greeley, Hinsdale

Emma Hall, Allegany-Limestone

Chloe Kimball, Olean

Milo Mandel, Olean

Hannah Nelson, Olean

Alexis Peters, Allegany-Limestone

Elliott Wilber, Olean

Tasha Winans-Brownell, Portville

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

