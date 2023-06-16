PORTVILLE — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES students from the Olean Career and Technical Education Center graduated Friday night at Portville Central School auditorium.
Lilianna Peters, president of the Olean BOCES Skills USA group, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Olean CTE Building Principal Cory Pecorella made introductions, followed by welcoming addresses from CA BOCES Board of Education Vice President Charles Bessette and Assistant Superintendent for CTE Programs James Schifley.
The William J. O’Connell Award given to a BOCES alumnus, went to Andrew Abrams, an Allegany native who graduated in 2004 for Radio-Television Production Technology. He accepted the award via taped video from Las Vegas, where he is vice president and executive producer for the Stanley Cup Champion Las Vegas Knights. “You made the right choice,” he told the graduates, urging them to continue to “work hard.”
District Superintendent Scott A. Payne, who was attending the Ellicottville BOCES commencement at Pioneer Central School, wrote in the program:
“I am incredibly proud of the skills and knowledge you have acquired during your time in our programs at CA BOCES. You have demonstrated a dedication to your craft, a passion for learning, and a commitment to excellence that will serve you well in your future careers.
“Whether you have studied culinary arts, automotive technology, healthcare, or any other field, you have gained practical experience that sets you apart from your peers. You have learned how to solve real-world problems, work as a team, and adapt to changing circumstances — all valuable skills that employers are looking for.”
BOCES Board Members Charles Bessette, Monica Acomb, Ralph Kerr, Candace Clemons, Ira Katzenstein, Michael Conroy, Charles Davis III, Robert Van Wicklin and Danielle O’Conner presented diplomas.
Olean BOCES Center graduates are:
Animal Science
Landen J. Amore, Allegany-Limestone; Damion Brown, Hinsdale; Danni Johnstein Chudy, Portville; Jazmyan Clark, Hinsdale; Kagome Ora Cleveland, Allegany-Limestone; Jacob Michael Criss, Allegany-Limestone, Rylee Nicole Ehrensberger, Allegany-Limestone; Emily Grace Ensell, Allegany-Limestone; Adrianna Marie Frederick, Portville; Steven Hayman, Hinsdale; Allyson Lippert, Hinsdale; Jared Alan Morgan, Olean; Landon Z. Page, Allegany-Limestone; Madelyn E. Sakala, Olean; Adriana Graci Skillman, Portville; Dominic William Smith, Allegany-Limestone; Sarah A. Tuttle, Hinsdale; Hannah M. Woodard, Olean.
Audio Visual Production
Quintin Allen, Olean; Allie Elizabeth Boser, Allegany-Limestone; Kadyn T. Cassidy, Hinsdale; Allayna M. Comstock, Allegany-Limestone; Malachi R. Galmer, Portville; Cruise Robert Hastings, Adult; Jacob Herbert, Allegany-Limestone; Michael Kolesar, RISE — 1 Year; Kent M. Little, Portville; Rileigh Jailene Martin, Allegany-Limestone; Xander P. Pascucci, Hinsdale; Noah Patrick Randall, Hinsdale; Kaiden M. Scott, Olean; Landen Wyant, Hinsdale.
Automotive Technology
Dominick Hunter Aderman, Allegany-Limestone; Mason Michael Deming, Allegany-Limestone; Aedan R. Gelder, Olean; Nicholas Matthew Hensel, Olean; Wyatt Hewitt, Olean; Drew T. Johnson, Olean; Mason Mills, Hinsdale; Connor M. Proctor, Olean; George A. Schreiber, Olean; Austin James Stout Peters, Allegany-Limestone; Thomas Witzigman, Olean — 1 Year.
Collision Repair Technology
Christopher John Austin, Portville; Maddison Nykole Collins, Portville; Kaiden Keith Franklin, Olean; Silas Daniel McKinley, Portville.
Cosmetology
Isabelle Bailey, Allegany-Limestone; Quinn Lewis Bishop, Allegany-Limestone; Jenna M. Blanchard, Big Picture Elm Street Academy; Noah James Easterly, Hinsdale; Katie Forrester, Allegany-Limestone; Mickelle Madison Green, Portville; Kionah R. Malone, Adult; Abigail Grace Pease, Olean; Jestene D’Nese Shugars, Olean; Kylee St. Clair, Allegany-Limestone; Cameron Lee Tanner, Allegany-Limestone.
Criminal Justice
Oliver Baker, Olean; Dylan Michael DiRosa, Olean; Aiden William Dobson, Olean; Brock James George, Olean; Matthew Russell Gilman, Allegany-Limestone; Janelle-Ryan Elizabeth Havers, Olean; Izabella Marie Provorse, Allegany-Limestone; Justin Timothy Richardson, Olean.
Culinary Arts
Hudson Dibble, Olean; Alyvia J. Ehman, Olean; Patrick Osbourne Elliott, Portville; Skylor Augustus Green, Portville; Mia Lee Lynn Guo, Portville; Hunter Michael Miles, Allegany-Limestone; Lilianna Gabrielle Peters, Allegany-Limestone; Benjamin M. Wolfe, Allegany-Limestone; Sarah Jane Youngs, Portville.
Early Childhood Education and Human Services
Taylor Renee Chamberlain, Portville; Jaedyn Emma Hennard, Olean; Sara Lynne Neal, Allegany-Limestone; Allie Marie Shoup, Olean; Breawna Nichole VanTuil, Allegany-Limestone; Breanne Alise Wetherby, Olean; Myha Joselin Wilson, Portville.
Fundamental Building Systems
Eric Demetrius Hoak, Portville — 1 Year.
Media Communications Technology
Marissa Lynn Adams, Hinsdale; Samantha Jane Balcerzak, Allegany-Limestone; Alicia Jade Crimmins, Allegany-Limestone; Joshua Michael Gardner, Olean; Dylan Miller, Hinsdale; Lauren Michele Ralston, Allegany-Limestone; Alex Walker Redeye, Allegany-Limestone; Gabriel Andrew Williams, Olean.
Medical Assisting
Abreea T. Acevedo, Olean; Wyatt C. Bunker, Allegany-Limestone; Ally Carll, Allegany-Limestone; Bryanne K. Cowles, Olean; Alisha Kristyne Dickerson, Portville; Jemini Fayson, Olean; Ollie Feneran, Allegany-Limestone; Keanna Shardae Ca-Marie King-Rogers, Olean; Conner John Scutt, Portville; Eva Catherine Tice, Olean; Landon V. Tilly, Olean.
New Vision Educational Careers
Ava Elizabeth Bordonaro, Olean; Tara Renea Duvall, Cuba-Rushford; Emma Isabelle Dwaileebe, Olean; Samantha Elli Stock, Ellicottville; Taylor Marie Washburn, Fillmore.
New Vision Health Professions
Harley Marie Brown, Salamanca; Fransisca Childs, Hinsdale; Ashlyn Rae Collins, Allegany-Limestone; Michelle Rose Droney, Olean; Jayla Phoenix Frank, Franklinville; Aiden Rose Gardiner, Allegany-Limestone; Naomi Kristina Hill, Olean; Katie Michelle Krotz, Ellicottville; Faith Vivian Mary Long, Salamanca; Samantha Robyn Proctor, Portville; Michaella Sue Rhodes, Allegany-Limestone; Lena Theresa Smith, Olean; Ellie Rose Strade, Allegany-Limestone; Andrea Walker, Olean; Leah Marie Wyant, Portville.
Product Design and Manufacturing
Leah Marie Faulkner, Portville; Benjamin Francis Isaman, Portville; Andrew P. Klos, RISE; Rashawn K. Rogers, Olean; Brandon Lee Skinner, Allegany-Limestone; Paul J. Tackentien, Cattaraugus-Little Valley; Dakota L. Wilber, Olean.
Welding and Metal Fabrication
Christopher A. Bargy, Olean; Jadon M. Blazejewski, Olean; Ciera R. Carapellatti, Portville; Sarah E. Carter, Allegany-Limestone; Maddox O. Guay, Olean; Zander A. Keim, Portville; Drew P. Langdon, Portville; Christian Gregory Russell, Portville; Eric Showers, Hinsdale; William Oliver Smith, Portville; Gary Lee Tarr, III, Big Picture Elm Street Academy; Austin White, Hinsdale; Adam Yehl, Hinsdale; Caiden J. Zollinger, Portville.
Award and Scholarship Winners
Olean Rotary Scholarship: Lilianna Peters, Allegany-Limestone, Culinary Arts.
Connect Life Scholarship: Allie Shoup, Olean, Early Childhood Education and Human Services; Jaedyn Hennard, Olean, Early Childhood Education and Human Services; Emily Ensell, Allegany-Limestone, Animal Science, Mason Deming, Allegany-Limestone, Automotive Technology.
United BOCES Teachers’ Association Outstanding Student Award: Jared Morgan, Olean, Animal Science; Allie Boser, Allegany-Limestone, Audio Visual Production; Maddison Collins, Portville, Collision Repair Technology; Dylan DiRosa, Olean, Criminal Justice; Sarah Youngs, Portville, Culinary Arts; Allie Shoup, Olean, Early Childhood Education and Human Services; Noah Easterly, Hinsdale, Cosmetology; Alicia Crimmins, Allegany-Limestone, Media Communications Technology; Alisha Dickerson, Portville, Medical Assisting; Emma Dwaileebe, Olean, New Vision – Educational Careers; Harley Brown, Salamanca, New Vision — Health Professions; Benjamin Isaman, Portville, Product Design and Manufacturing; Ciera Carapellatti, Portville, Welding and Metal Fabrication.
Jamestown Business College Entrepreneurship Award: Quinn Bishop, Allegany-Limestone, Cosmetology; Drew Johnson, Olean, Automotive Technology
Ed Zalwsky Award: William Smith, Portville, Welding
Nicholas J. Pecone Award: Allie Boser, Allegany-Limestone, Audio Visual Production.
Wayne & Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Award:
Izabella Provorse, Allegany-Limestone, Criminal Justice.
Members of the National Technical Honor Society wer also recognized: They are Audio Visual Production, Allie Boser Allegany-Limestone and Noah Randall, Hinsdale; Cosmetology; Noah Easterly, Hinsdale and Mickelle Green Portville; Criminal Justice, Dylan DiRosa, Olean and Izabella Provorse, Allegany-Limestone; Media Communications, Marissa Adams, Hinsdale; Medical Assisting, Bryanne Cowles, Olean; Product Design and Manufacturing, Leah Faulkner, Portville.
Special recognition was made to competitors in regional Skills USA competition.
Maddison Collins, second place — Collision Repair Technology.
Benjamin Wolfe, third place — Restaurant Services.
2022 State Competition: Dylan DiRosa, third place — Criminal Justice.
2023 Regional Competition: Malachi Galmer and Landen Wyant, first place — Television (Video) Production.
Benjamin Wolfe, first place — Restaurant Services.
Dylan DiRosa, second place — Criminal Justice.
Maddison Collins, second place — Collision Repair Technology.
Izabella Provorse, second place — Job Demonstration.
Allie Boser and Rileigh Martin, second place — Television (Video) Production.
Lilianna Peters, third place — Commercial Baking.
Skylor Green, third place — Restaurant Services.
2023 State Competition:
Dylan DiRosa, first place — Criminal Justice.
Allie Boser and Rileigh Martin, third place — Television (Video) Production.
Maddison Collins, third place — Collision Repair Technology.