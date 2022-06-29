OLEAN — A three-plus-hour regular meeting Tuesday night for the Olean Board of Education concluded the 2021-22 school year, with a number of items wrapping up business from the past several months and preparing for what’s to come this fall.
A public hearing for the 2022-23 code of conduct was held prior to the meeting where several community members shared their thoughts on portions of the code that needed updating, including some disciplinary procedures and the dress code.
In the regular meeting, the school board approved the district code for the 2022-23 school year with noted changes. The interim superintendent, Dr. Karen Geelan, noted the district has to approve a code of conduct before each new year, but the district can approve changes and updates to it at any time.
The board also approved a large list of policies after discussions earlier in the meeting, including energy conservation in the school district; budget hearings; contingency budgets; use of the district credit card; accounting of fixed assets; non-discrimination and anti-harassment in the district; smoking, tobacco, cannabis and other drugs; audit committees and sexual harassment in the workplace.
During the public comment period, a parent advocated for not moving the district’s start time 20 minutes earlier in the school day because a before-school program his daughter is in would begin at 7 a.m. He said studies had shown later start times are better for teens.
Later in the superintendent’s report, Geelan shared the results of a parent survey on changing the start time, with 278 supporting an earlier shift, 145 against starting early and 36 indifferent to the change.
“Change is never easy, but if we do make the change, and I’m saying if we make the change, we want to make sure we do it for all the right reasons,” she said.
Also in the public comment period, two parents spoke on their disappointment in the new policy regarding transgender and nonbinary students and expressed their frustrations with it not treating all students equally and keeping them safe.
In an update on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work Group, Geelan said district administrators will undergo training over the summer. Although the training is not currently mandatory for all staff, she said there could be some later such as on opening days in September.
School board member Kelly Keller gave an update from the District Engagement Group, which has changed its process for presenting the Ron Shoup Award to nominated teachers and the Leader of the Pack Award to nominated faculty and staff members, both of which will have two awards announced twice a year.
“We have a time set in August that we’re going to meet to pick those winners and be prepared to nominate the winners right at the opening day,” she said. “As far as the awards go, we’re still learning towards a parking spot idea because that was something that really stood out and was asked for.”
Geelan also announced that work for the capital project has begun. She said as soon as students and teachers moved out of the spaces that will see work, the contractors moved in. However, she said there have been some delays in getting supplies but the board will be updated on the status of the project on a monthly basis, if not more often.
“We got a construction page and will have pictures on there too,” she said. “And the pictures will be uploaded regularly so everyone can see what’s going inside because we won’t be able to go in and look at everything.”
In the school board report, board president Andrew Caya presented board member Janine Fodor with a commemorative plaque for her time on the board. Her term expires this year, and she did not seek reelection in May.
Concerning personnel, the board accepted the resignations of three teacher aides, three teachers’ resignations including one retirement, a keyboard specialist and two cleaners.
Approved for appointments were a records receiving and inventory clerk, a keyboard special and summer school positions.