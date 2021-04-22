OLEAN — Jason Woodarek, previously controller for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, has been promoted to director of accounting for Cutco.
Woodarek joined Vector on March 1, 2000 as general ledger supervisor. He was also accounting manager before being promoted to controller on Dec. 1, 2014.
A veteran and retiree of the U.S. Army Reserve, Woodarek is a graduate of Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University. He lives in Allegany with his wife, Lisa. They have two sons, Jacob and Nicholas, and a daughter, Markie.