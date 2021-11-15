OLEAN — More than 200 hungry participants made their way around the greater Olean area Saturday to find out which eatery had the best chicken wings around.
From the eight food establishments taking part, Village Green was chosen as the place with the best wings, according to the results of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Wing Crawl.
Judging of the wings was based on presentation, aroma, flavor and overall quality. Village Green won best aroma, flavor and overall quality.
“I’m glad that people are able to be out and enjoying themselves,” Village Green owner Tyler Booth said during the Crawl. He commended the chamber for putting the event together, noting it couldn’t have come together any better.
“I’m excited and happy for the community and, obviously, it’s for a good cause,” he added. “At the end of the day, we’re just trying to do something good.”
In addition to Village Green, other locations offering up their best wings were Mangia Pizza, Napoli Pizza, House’s Parkwood, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Third Base and Union Whiskey.
The Olean Sports and Social Club and the GOACC teamed up to present the event organized to raise funds for not one but two service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer, said unofficial count totaled 204 participants in the crawl.
“All the restaurants were happy to be a part of this fundraiser,” she said. “Some attendees said they may not have gone to a place but did because of the Crawl, and now will go back for a full meal.”
Yanetsko also said Village Green’s head chef Brad Nitsche was extremely happy that the event was sold out and about all the money raise for the service dog program.
Chelsea Sutterlin and Matt Mowery were also highly impressed with Village Green’s taco wings. Sutterlin said it was a nice daytime event, one she’d like to see again.
“Hopefully even more restaurants will join in next time,” Mowery added.
Brad Reynolds and Kathleen Smith, enjoying some wings at Third Base, said the event was a nice way to go out in the community, meet people and have fun.
“And we love chicken wings,” Smith said. “Who doesn’t?”
Reynolds said he was looking forward to trying the different flavored wings at each place. Smith said the event is also nice because it’s for a good cause.
Best presentation went to Randy’s up River due to its clear cup with a dab of blue cheese on the bottom of cup, a wing and a piece of celery and carrot piece framing the wing on either side.
Owner Randy Korkowicz also said the event was not only a great way to support veterans but an opportunity for the greater Olean area to come together after so many months apart during the pandemic.
“It was hard to get any kind of gathering together,” he added. “I just hope to see everybody having a great time.”
As for the wings, he said they’d received a great response from the participants who sampled the 24K gold flavor — a signature order for over 25 years.
“It’s our tried-and-true. It’s our No. 1 seller,” he said. “We’ve got children of St. Bonaventure alumni who would come here for wing night and now their kids are going to college.”
At Tony’s Napoli, executive chef Ed Kincaid said the day had a great turnout, adding it was one of the best things they’ve seen from the Chamber.
“We’ve seen a lot of new faces we hadn’t seen before, so hopefully that provides some traction for the future,” he said.
Because he hadn’t been to many of the establishments before, Joe Vecello said the Crawl gave them the opportunity to check out some of them.
“Like this one, I’ve never been to before but I’ve driven by it,” Vecello said while eating inside Talty’s Irish Pub. “We get to try different wing flavors we never even heard of.”
Talty’s owner Laura Dixon also said the event was a success because so many new people had stopped into the pub.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to get to know our business and a great opportunity to raise some money for some service dogs, so we’re very excited about that,” she added.
The Western New York Heroes program, Pawsitive for Heroes, pays for service-dog training. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served. The grand total of donations to WNY Heroes will be announced in the coming weeks.
Brian Rocque, of Silver Creek, won the raffle drawing and walked away with $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
Other fundraising efforts saw a $1,000 donation from Union Tea owner Chris Dicerbo for a canvas painting of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, $400 from other five items raffled and $1,400 donated from Maureen Dicerbo, Union Whiskey owner, matching what was raised.