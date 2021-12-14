OLEAN — John Whelpley, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cutco Corporation and president and chief operating officer of Vector Marketing Corporation, will retire Feb. 1.
Whelpley joined the company on May 18, 1981, as an accounting intern and computer programmer. Since that time, he has held several positions, including field relationship manager, credit collections manager, controller for Vector Marketing, and vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Vector Marketing.
In 1999, Whelpley was promoted to executive vice president of administration and joined the Cutco Corporation Board of Directors. In 2004, he was promoted to his current position with Vector Marketing as president and chief operating officer, assuming the additional responsibility of chief financial officer for Cutco in 2018.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Whelpley lives in Olean with his wife, Karen. They have two sons, Erick and Ryan.
"The company thanks John Whelpley for his invaluable contributions over the past 40 years, and extends best wishes on his retirement," Cutco said in a statement.