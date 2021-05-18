OLEAN — John Whelpley, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cutco Corporation and president and chief operating officer of Vector Marketing Corporation, is celebrating 40 years of service.
Whelpley joined the company on May 18, 1981, as an accounting intern and computer programmer. Since that time, he has held several positions, including field relationship manager and credit collections manager, controller for Vector Marketing, vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Vector Marketing and executive vice president of administration for Cutco.
He assumed his current position in January 2018.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Whelpley lives in Olean with his wife, Karen. They have two sons, Erick and Ryan.