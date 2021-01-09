OLEAN — Dave Tyger, an engraver for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire effective Feb. 1 after 35 years.
Tyger joined the company on May 8, 1985 as a buffer. He was also a high-speed buffer, punch press operator, wheel hafter, cutler special products, shear operator, transfer polish operator, maintenance mechanic and auto handle polish operator before accepting his current position on Feb. 10, 2014.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Tyger lives in Bradford, Pa. with his wife, Kathy. They have one son, Shaun.