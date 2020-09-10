OLEAN — John Taylor, group leader for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on Sept. 8.
Taylor originally joined Cutco Cutlery on Sept. 5, 1995, as a temporary production worker and then was hired full-time in January 1996 as a recessed edge grinder. He was also a high speed buffer, auto machine grinder and auto CNC/DD operator before accepting his current position on June 25, 2019.
Taylor lives in Bolivar with his wife, Kristen. He has two children, Paxton and Johnathon, and two stepchildren, Kendell and Karson.