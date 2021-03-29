OLEAN — Brian Tanner, first shift master mechanic for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to third shift production supervisor.
Tanner joined Cutco on Aug. 27, 2001 and has held several positions, including CNC profile grinding operator, heat treat operator, auto press operator, hard straightener, transfer polish operator, mold press operator, maintenance mechanic, maintenance trainee, third shift master mechanic and wood shop operator. He accepted his current position on April 23, 2018.
Tanner lives in Smethport with his wife, Stacy. They have four children, Brianna, Summer, Kraig and Brian.