OLEAN — Stephanie Stephens has been promoted to accounting supervisor for Cutco Corp.
Stephens joined the company on Dec. 1, 2009, as an accounting intern for Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco. In May 2012 she was promoted to part-time accounting clerk, then to full-time accounting clerk in August of that year. She was also an analyst and staff accountant before being promoted to senior accountant on Feb. 1, 2022.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, she lives in Portville with her husband, Shayne.