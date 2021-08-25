Area counties saw unemployment increase in July, but rates remain almost half what they were the year before.
The unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County rose by 0.1 points to 5.7% in July, the state Department of Labor reported. The rate in July 2020 was 12.4% due to COVID-19-related shutdowns.
None of the rates reported by the Department of Labor are adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
The county’s labor force rose by about 200 workers to 32,800 in July. The number of employed workers rose by the same amount to 31,000, while the number of unemployed rose by about 100 to 1,900. The number of unemployed was 4,100 in July 2020, peaking at 6,400 in April 2020.
The unemployment rate in Allegany County rose by 0.3 points to 5.6% in July. The rate in July 2020 was 11.3%, while the rate in July 2019 was 5.2%. The state reported the county’s labor force shrank by about 200 workers to 18,600 in July. Of those, employed workers tallied 17,600 — down about 200 from June, but up 1,100 from the previous July — while those unemployed remained about the same at 1,000.
Across the Western New York region, unemployment rose by 0.1 points to 7.8% in July. The rate in July 2020 was 13%.
The number of employed workers in July rose by almost 15,000 to 615,300. The number of unemployed workers rose by about 1,000 to 38,000. By comparison, there were about 85,500 unemployed workers in July 2020.
The state’s unemployment rate rose to 7.4%, up 0.2 points from June. The rate in July 2020 was 14.8%.
The number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 43,800, or 0.6%, to 7,496,400 in July 2021. This was the largest net gain in private sector jobs since March 2021. Similarly, the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.6% in July 2021.
According to preliminary figures released last week by the Department of Labor, New York’s private sector jobs — not seasonally adjusted — increased by 493,200, or 7% over the year in July 2021. By comparison, the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 5.8% over the year.
The highest unemployment rate in the state ws in Bronx County, at 13.9%. Outside of New York City, the highest rate was 6.3% in Montgomery County. The lowest rate in the state was 3.9% in Hamilton County.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the nationwide unemployment rate in July dropped to 5.4%, down half a point from June and 4.8 points from July 2020.
Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in July at 7.7%, followed by 7.6% rates in California, New Mexico and New York. The lowest jobless rates were reported in Nebraska, at 2.3%.