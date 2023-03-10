OLEAN — Sandy Sherman, customer service, catalog and visitors center manager for Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco Corp., will celebrate 35 years of service on March 14.
Sherman first joined the company in 1987 and 1988 as a temporary summer student for Cutco, and then accepted a part-time position with Vector in September 1988. She was also an assistant field service representative, field service representative and customer/field service supervisor before being promoted to her current position on Oct. 1, 2002.