OLEAN — Bob Sherburne, watchman for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will mark 25 years at the company on Dec. 27.
Sherburne joined Cutco on Dec. 27, 1997, as a third shift watchman and later transferred to first shift on Sept. 28, 2009.
He lives in Olean with his wife, Amy. He has two daughters, April and Grace, and a son, Andrew.
