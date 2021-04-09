OLEAN — Shavonne Henderson has been promoted to district manager with Community Bank N.A. for the Olean area, which includes branches in Allegany, Olean, Cuba, Portville, Franklinville and Yorkshire.
Henderson’s banking experience spans nearly 20 years as she has served many roles with Community Ban, including mortgage processor and customer service representative in the Allegany office. In the Cuba office she served as relationship service officer and a branch manager.
“Shavonne always goes above and beyond to get the job done,” said Community Bank Regional Manager Eric Garvin. “She is an incredible leader who is dedicated to the Olean community, our customers and our team, and we are thrilled to recognize her commitment, passion and banking expertise with this exciting new role.
Henderson is involved in the community, serving as a board member of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Allegany Engine Company Auxiliary. She is a 1998 graduate of the Olean Business Institute with an associate degree in business management.
She lives in Allegany with her husband and two daughters.