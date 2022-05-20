OLEAN — Larry Selph, IT continuous improvement coordinator for Cutco Corp., celebrated 25 years of service on May 19.
Selph joined the company on May 19, 1997, as an intern and was promoted to full-time programmer in September 1999. He was also a programmer/analyst and programming project coordinator before assuming his current position on Oct. 1, 2019.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Selph lives in Ischua with his wife, Jill. They have two sons, Lawrence III and Christopher.