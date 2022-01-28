Bob Sander retires from Cutco after 43 years at firm
OLEAN — Bob Sander, warehouse clerk for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire Feb. 1 after 43 years with the company.
Sander joined Cutco on Dec. 27, 1978, as a cutler of special products. He was also a finisher repairman of special products, assistant supervisor, group leader, handle shop operator, store room clerk and stock clerk before assuming his current position on Jan. 3, 2011.
Sander lives in Allegany with his wife, Patricia. He has two daughters, Anna and Jessica.