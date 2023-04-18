BUFFALO — Union officials announced that more than 200 nursing home workers at area facilities avoided a potential strike and ratified a two-year contract.
Workers represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East approved contracts at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Dunkirk Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, union officials announced. In February, informational pickets were held, and 97% of union members voted in March for a one-week strike if a contract was not approved.
“It means that they are actually starting to recognize service workers for what they do,” said Cheryl Lariviere, a housekeeping and laundry worker at Houghton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in an 1199SEIU press release. “Now we have a wage scale for number of years worked. We are finally being recognized and that really means something.”
Wage hikes, longevity pay, improvements to health care and changes to bereavement pay were also included in the new contract, union officials reported.
Nursing home workers at the four facilities work as Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Rehab Aides, Unit helpers, Housekeeping Aides, Laundry Aides, Dietary Cooks, Dietary Aides, Dietary Assistants and Certified Nurse Assistants in Training. The agreement runs through April 2025.