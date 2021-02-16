OLEAN — Dominic Rogers, vice president and director of IT at Cutco Corporation, will have marked 30 years of service with the company on Feb. 18.
Rogers joined Cutco on Feb. 18, 1991 as a systems intern. He was also a junior programmer/operator, database programmer, database coordinator, database administrator, MIS project manager, officer of information technology manager and director of IT before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 16, 2020.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and St. Bonaventure University, Rogers lives in Olean with his wife, Jennifer. They have two children, Luciano and Mia.