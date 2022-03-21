KANE, Pa. — April 7 is the deadline for early registration for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum, which is set for April 21.
The presentation will highlight what foresters can do to enhance habitat for birds. The forum will be held at the Wilcox Community Building (also called the Jones Township Community Center) at 320 Faries St., Wilcox.
Dr. Jeff Larkin, Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and American Bird Conservancy, will present an overview of forest bird conservation needs and an ongoing effort by a diverse group of partners to recover forest birds in Pennsylvania.
Larkin is recognized across the eastern United States for helping landowners and agencies understand programs that benefit forests, forest wildlife, and forest landowners. He also serves as the forest birds habitat coordinator for the American Bird Conservancy and is the science advisor for the Working Lands for Wildlife-Eastern Deciduous Forest Program for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
In 2016, Larkin was awarded the USDA-Abraham Lincoln Award for his contributions to private forest conservation in partnership with NRCS’s Working Land for Wildlife Program. In 2019, Dr. Larkin was recognized by the Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies for his efforts to help bridge wildlife science and implementation of forest management practices.
Preceding the talk will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner. Reservations are required. Early reservations received on or before April 7 are $25. Reservations from April 8 through April 14 will cost $30. No reservations will be accepted after April 15.
The cost for full-time students pursuing a natural resource degree is $10.
For reservations, contact the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, P.O. Box 133, Kane, Pa., 16735, at (814) 837-8550, or email bcarson@ahug.com.