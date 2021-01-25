OLEAN — Leo Reynolds III, a transfer polish operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, marked 25 years with Cutco on Jan. 23.
Reynolds joined Cutco on Jan. 23, 1996 as a mold press operator. He was also a shear operator and degreaser before accepting his current position on May 20, 2003. He is also the president of United Steelworkers Local 5429.
Reynolds lives in Cuba with his wife, Christie. He has a daughter, Christianna, and a son, Reikin. He is also the son of Leo Reynolds Jr., a Cutco retiree.