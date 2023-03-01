OLEAN — Mark Radigan, CNC profile grinding operator for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 25 years of service on March 2.
Radigan first joined Cutco on May 17, 1989, and was part of Cutco’s summer student program for the following three summers. On Aug. 2, 1999, he was hired as a full-time cutler special products, and he was also an auto machine grinder, wheel hafter, assembler, utility operator, packing clerk, wood shop operator, shear finisher, cleaning line operator and punch press operator before assuming his current position on Feb. 16, 2021.