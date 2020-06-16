protocol 80 hosting eCommerce webinar for manufacturers

BRADFORD, Pa. — The marketing service firm protocol 80 invites manufacturers to a free webinar, Manufacturing eCommerce Strategies, at 1 p.m. June 25.

Curt Anderson of B2BTail will discuss strategies for manufacturers to engage new prospects and drive sales online, including during the hour-long session.

Anderson has spent the past 25 years navigating eCommerce strategies as a business owner and consultant. He also spent four years serving as a business advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College.

To register, visit protocol80.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...