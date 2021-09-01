OLEAN — Jerry Powley, master mechanic for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 45 years of service on Wednesday.
Powley joined the company on Sept. 1, 1976, as a hand grinder. He was also an auto concave grinder, auto machine grinder, group leader, auto back grinder, recessed edge grinder, milling machine operator, utility finisher, shear operator and maintenance mechanic before assuming his current position on April 23, 2018.
Powley lives in Cuba with his wife, Tracy. They have two children, Adam and Angela.