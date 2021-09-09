OLEAN — Jackie Pickett, distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service on Thursday.
Pickett joined the company on Sept. 9, 1996, as a belt hafter. She was also a wiper, etcher, auto CNC/DD operator, wheel hafter, shear grind operator, shipping clerk, auto machine grinder and assembler before assuming her current position on June 6, 2011.
Pickett lives in Portville with her husband, Ken, a shipping clerk for Cutco. She is the mother of two children, Audra and Ryan, and also the stepmother of Wendy, Sheena and Ken.