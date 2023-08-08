OLEAN — Pam Baker, executive assistant for Cutco Corp., will celebrate 25 years of service on Aug. 10.
Baker joined the company on Aug. 10, 1998, as a temporary collections representative. She was promoted to regular part-time in January 1999 and then to full-time in July 2002. She was a group leader in accounts receivable before being promoted to accounts receivable supervisor in July 2005. She was promoted to her current position on Oct. 16, 2018.
A graduate of Olean Business Institute, Baker lives in Olean with her husband, Bill. She has two daughters, Brianna (a Cutco gifting specialist) and Brittany.