Olean man starts Fresh Look Carpet Cleaning

OLEAN — An Olean man with 15 years of experience in the carpet cleaning business has started a new company, Fresh Look Carpet Cleaning.
Owner Christopher Tom said besides residential and commercial carpet cleaning, his company also specializes in tile and grout cleaning and sealing, upholstery cleaning and janitorial services. He has two employees.
Tom formally opened his business on June 1. Besides cleaning carpets, his business also offers spot removal, pet odor removal and carpet protector.
“Our service areas include Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Allegany, Potter and McKean counties,” Tom said. “We are licensed and insured and ready to serve you. Our slogan is: See the difference!”
Call (585) 307-467 for a free estimate and to book an appointment. Check out the company website at http://www.freshlookcarpetcleaning.com.