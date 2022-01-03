OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 11, with a representative from the state Department of Labor Safety and Health discussing the department's On-Site Consultation Program.
“This free, government program helps a wide variety of small businesses from construction, manufacturing, retail, to dentists, hair salons and veterinarians — the On-Site Consultation Program is available to help,” Erica Dreher, member services manager with the Chamber, said.
Workshops in the Lunch and Learn series occur throughout the calendar year. Registration is required by calling GOACC at 372-4433 or by email at erica@oleanny.com. GOACC members and their employees do not have to pay a registration fee; a $10 fee is charged for non-members.